At the end of the ski cross season, Katrin Ofner finished fifth at the World Cup in Craigleith, Canada. The Vice World Champion got stuck in the semifinals on Saturday, but then won the small final. The Styrian was the only ÖSV starter for men and women who made it past the quarterfinals. The day’s victories went to Marielle Berger Sabbatel from France and Brady Leman from Canada.

GEPA/Matic Clansek



Johannes Rohrweck, Daniel Traxler, Robert Winkler and Tristan Takats did not progress in the round of 16, for Christina Födermayr it was the last stop in the quarterfinals. Andrea Limbacher, who fell during qualifying the day before, did not compete again. The Upper Austrian published a photo of her badly battered face on Instagram.

Graf ended the season prematurely

Canadian Reece Howden and Swede Sandra Näslund were already the overall World Cup winners. The season dominator was injured in Canada. Ofner finished fourth in the overall World Cup. Mathias Graf ended up in seventh place among the men. The Vorarlberger ended the season prematurely due to an ankle injury.