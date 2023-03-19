Home Sports Ofner finishes the season fifth at Craigleith
Sports

Ofner finishes the season fifth at Craigleith

by admin
Ofner finishes the season fifth at Craigleith

At the end of the ski cross season, Katrin Ofner finished fifth at the World Cup in Craigleith, Canada. The Vice World Champion got stuck in the semifinals on Saturday, but then won the small final. The Styrian was the only ÖSV starter for men and women who made it past the quarterfinals. The day’s victories went to Marielle Berger Sabbatel from France and Brady Leman from Canada.

GEPA/Matic Clansek

Johannes Rohrweck, Daniel Traxler, Robert Winkler and Tristan Takats did not progress in the round of 16, for Christina Födermayr it was the last stop in the quarterfinals. Andrea Limbacher, who fell during qualifying the day before, did not compete again. The Upper Austrian published a photo of her badly battered face on Instagram.

Graf ended the season prematurely

Canadian Reece Howden and Swede Sandra Näslund were already the overall World Cup winners. The season dominator was injured in Canada. Ofner finished fourth in the overall World Cup. Mathias Graf ended up in seventh place among the men. The Vorarlberger ended the season prematurely due to an ankle injury.

See also  Salernitana, trust or direct transfer: Lotito's gambling - Sport

You may also like

Udinese-Milan, Pioli: “Completely wrong match, it’s my fault”

today’s draw and winning numbers, Saturday 18 March

Bernd Mayländer, safety car driver and single-seater tamer

Udinese-Milan, Ibrahimovic: ‘I want to continue playing. At...

NHL | Minnesota – Boston 2:5, Fantastic Pastrynak....

Pioli, I immediately change pace to hit the...

Warm-up match-Shandong Taishan lost 0-2 to Dalian native...

Indian Wells: Daniil Medvedev beats Frances Tiafoe to...

7-6, 6-3 for Spanish – breaking latest news

The Mobilier national entrusted Marjane Satrapi with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy