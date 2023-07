Sebastian Ofner followed Filip Misolic into the quarterfinals at the ATP 250 tournament in Bastad. The 27-year-old Styrian defeated the Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles in a dramatic game on Thursday 4:6 6:4 6:4 and now meets the top seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud. Misolic had already secured a quarter-final ticket in Sweden on Wednesday.

