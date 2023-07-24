Ofner in world rankings at career high

In the week before the home tournament in Kitzbühel, Styrian Sebastian Ofner is 52nd at a new world ranking high. The top 50 will be tackled by the Bastad quarter-finalists in Umag this week. Dominic Thiem, on the other hand, dropped 18 places to 112th place due to his knockout round from Gstaad.

In the women’s category, Julia Grabher lost three positions due to her first out in Palermo, she is now number 61. There were no changes at the top either way.

More plus in ATP world rankings and WTA world rankings

