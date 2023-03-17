Skicross Vice World Champion Katrin Ofner took fifth place in the first race of the World Cup finals in Craigleith, Canada. The Styrian won the small final after her exit in the semi-finals.

In the absence of the injured missing season dominator Sandra Näslund (SWE), victory went to the Swiss Fanny Smith, as she did last time in Veysonnaz.

In the men’s World Cup leader Reece Howden celebrated a home win. The ÖSV runners were all eliminated in the round of 16. The final competitions of the season are staged on Saturday.