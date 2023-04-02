At the ATP 250 tournament in Estoril, no fewer than three Austrians are represented in the individual main draw. After Dominic Thiem and Jurij Rodionov, who slipped into the competition after cancellations, Sebastian Ofner qualified on Sunday. In the second qualifying round, the Styrian defeated the Portuguese local hero Frederico Ferreira Silva 6:7 (6/8) 7:6 (7/5) 6:3.

An Austrian is scheduled for Monday with Dominic Thiem, but only in doubles. Thiem plays with local hero Joao Sousa against Ben Shelton/Duarte Vale (USA/POR), both teams have received wildcards.

