Ofner reaches the quarter-finals in Saint-Tropez

Sebastian Ofner qualified for the quarter-finals of the ATP Challenger in Saint-Tropez on Thursday. Austria’s currently best tennis player defeated the Ukrainian Oleksij Krutych 4:6 6:3 6:4 in the round of 16. In the fight for a place in the semi-finals, the 27-year-old Styrian will face a Frenchman on Friday, either Constant Lestienne or Harold Mayot.

Ofner is expected to move up a few places in the ranking from position 59. He could achieve his big goal of the season, breaking into the top 50 for the first time, by winning the title this week.

