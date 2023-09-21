Home » Ofner reaches the quarter-finals in Saint-Tropez
Sports

Ofner reaches the quarter-finals in Saint-Tropez

by admin
Ofner reaches the quarter-finals in Saint-Tropez

Sebastian Ofner qualified for the quarter-finals of the ATP Challenger in Saint-Tropez on Thursday. Austria’s currently best tennis player defeated the Ukrainian Oleksij Krutych 4:6 6:3 6:4 in the round of 16. In the fight for a place in the semi-finals, the 27-year-old Styrian will face a Frenchman on Friday, either Constant Lestienne or Harold Mayot.

Ofner is expected to move up a few places in the ranking from position 59. He could achieve his big goal of the season, breaking into the top 50 for the first time, by winning the title this week.

See also  The F1 Spanish Grand Prix is ​​about to start, Zhou Guanyu bluntly said that "confidence is increasing" jqknews

You may also like

Veljko Paunovic’s Chivas Project Faces Challenges in Apertura...

Real Madrid | The four Madrid youth players,...

Malaysia Sends 89 Athletes to Hangzhou Asian Games...

Luis Arráez Battling Injury, Uncertain for Upcoming Games

Ukrainian Dalakian will defend his world title in...

Foreign Leaders Set to Attend Opening Ceremony of...

the Games are expected to mobilize 181,000 jobs

Houston Astros Secure Last-Minute Victory Over Baltimore Orioles...

Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton expects Red Bull...

Indonesian and Malaysian Women’s Cricket Teams Triumph in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy