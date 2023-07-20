Home » ÖFV relies on team competitions at World Cup
ÖFV relies on team competitions at World Cup

The Austrian Fencing Association (ÖFV) is at the World Championships in Milan from July 22nd to 30th with three teams in foil (men and women) and epee (men) as well as epee fighter Leonore Praxmarer. The focus is on the team competitions in order to preserve the small chance of tickets for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

“Milan is the most important competition for the Olympic qualification, but it will be very, very difficult. The goal should be top 16 with all three teams, that’s the basic requirement to stay in the race for the Olympics,” said ÖFV sports director Sven Ressel, who is under no illusions. “We’re moving at the middle world level, we’re trying to catch up with the world leaders.”

At the European Championships and European Games, the round of 16 (Alexander Biro/Epee, Olivia Wohlgemuth, Moritz Lechner and Tobias Reichetzer/each foil and the foil women’s team) was the highest of emotions.

