Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier has won the World Rally Championship round in Mexico for the seventh time. After 23 stages, the Frenchman had a lead of 27.5 seconds over Belgium’s Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai, who in turn edged out Briton Elfyn Evans by 0.4 seconds in third place and thus a double victory for Toyota prevented.

Eight-time world champion Ogier was celebrated as the winner of a world championship race for the 57th time. He won the rally in Mexico for the fourth time in a row and for the seventh time in total, making him the record winner.

After three of 13 World Championship rounds, Ogier is at the top of the drivers’ standings. However, the 39-year-old Frenchman will not contest all the races this year either and has little ambition for overall victory.