Ogier vede Safari rallye i po druh etap, Rovanper se vak hodn piblil

Sbastien Ogier | photo: AP

Rovanper lost to Ogier in 32 seconds before the tinct erzeta, but then he got back into the game. Last year it was slippery here too, but this year it is extreme. Even on the straights, it was too much when you scored a double there. But we are clear, that was the only clear for the day, the Finnish driver sighed on the wrc.com website.

In the jubilee 70th year of the rally, he finished fifth, not more than two minutes behind another Toyota driver, Elfyn Evans from Wales. Martin Prokop is eleventh in six Sunday tests, holding the tenth position among drivers starting with cars of the Rally2 category.

Safari rally Kea

podnik mistrovstv svta v automobilovch soutch

after stage 2:

1. Ogier, Landais (Fr./Toyota Yaris) 2:43:49.2, 2. Rovanper, Halttunen (Fin./Toyota Yaris) -16.7, 3. Evans, Martin (Brit./Toyota Yaris) – 2:23.3, 4. Kacuta, Johnston (Jap., Ir./Toyota Yaris) -2:40.0, 5. Sordo, Carrera (p./Hyundai i20) -3:52.3, 6. Tnak , Jrveoja (Est./Ford Puma) -8:38.9, …11. Prokop, Jrka (R/Ford Fiesta) -29:54.4.

