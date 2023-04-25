Home » Ogrodníková divides her time between javelin and hockey. This year, I would like to be at the title celebration, says Vrán’s partner
Sports

by admin

On Saturday at two in the afternoon, javelin thrower Nikola Ogrodníková finished training in the Republic of South Africa, and twenty-four hours later she was already parked at the Werk Arena in Třinec, where the fourth match of the extra-league final was played in a few hours. The golden shoes, which the partner of Třinec captain Petr Vrány stood for on the way from the airport, did not bring happiness to the Třinec hockey players. The Steelers lost (1:2 in extra time) and will have their second attempt to end the series on Wednesday in Hradec Králové. And the 32-year-old athlete will be at it again. “Maybe right in the cauldron,” laughed Ogrodníková.

