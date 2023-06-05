Home » Ogrodníková, second at the Odložil Memorial, did not clear 60 meters
In the end, the javelin competition was only five-member, four Czech competitors started alongside Koláková. Ogrodníková led with a performance of 58.72 in the first series, but Koláková overthrew her on the third attempt. The Czech vice-champion of Europe from 2018 has already improved by only eleven centimeters. In contrast to the initial start of the season in Rehlingen, she did not exceed the sixty-meter mark.

He still doesn’t meet the technique. “We had a headwind in Rehlingen, which is pretty stupid for me because I throw high. I’m still struggling with it, I haven’t found a way to throw lower. Today I had a problem with the start again, which I ran so strangely I didn’t do the jump. I feel good, the energy is there, but I still don’t hit it well, which steals my meters. And we have to do something about it,” said Jan Železný’s ward.

She felt that even today she was at 60 meters. “Maybe that one attempt I threw pretty high, so if I had put it lower, I think it would have gone over sixty. I feel basically good, but I don’t have that much control over what I’m doing yet. I have to somehow come up with,” added the current best Czech javelin thrower.

The biggest domestic stars of today’s Josef Odložil Memorial will be javelin thrower Jakub Vadlejch and shot putter Tomáš Staněk.

