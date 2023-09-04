Ogrodníková won in Thum with her second longest throw of the season

In Thum, Ogrodníková even crossed the 61-meter mark twice. In addition to the winning throw of the second series, she sent the third attempt to a distance of 61.29 meters. She beat the second Maggie Malone from the USA by one and a half meters. At the world championship in Budapest, the Czech javelin thrower did not advance from the qualification.

Staněk, who also missed the final at the World Championships, performed 20.97 meters on Friday in Thum. Only former world champion Tom Walsh from New Zealand (21.40) was better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

