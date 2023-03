Austria’s handball men secured a starting place for the EM 2024 in Germany on Saturday. The ÖHB selection won the qualifying game in Linz against the Ukraine 31:28 (11:14), celebrated their fourth win in the fourth match in group four and thus has their European Championship ticket fixed.

Table, Group 4: 1. Austria 4 4 0 0 135:119 8 2. Romania 4 2 0 2 117:107 4 3. Ukraine 4 1 0 3 114:128 2 4. Faroe Islands 4 1 0 3 98:110 2