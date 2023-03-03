Home Sports ÖHB women lose test against Brazil
Austria’s handball players lost the first test match against Brazil by 30:35 (14:15) on Friday. The selection of coach Herbert Müller gave the 2013 world champion a long open game in Stockerau and only fell slightly behind in the final quarter of an hour. The second duel with the South Americans takes place again in Stockerau on Saturday (8:25 p.m.), it is the dress rehearsal for the play-off of the World Cup qualifier against Spain on April 8th and 12th.

In the absence of the injured top performers Sonja Frey, Mirela Dedic and Josefine Huber, Nina Neidhart, Patricia Kovacs and Ines Ivancok were the best ÖHB throwers with six goals each. Johanna Reichert had to retire after the break with flu-like symptoms.

“We wanted to stick to the basics, be aggressive and agile in cover. All in all, that worked out well, even if the 35 goals are too many, which were more due to technical errors in attack,” Müller summed up. “I’m satisfied with the 30 goals scored. We were able to try a lot, the game more than served its purpose.”

