Ohtani gave Joe Kelly a luxury gift for number 17

Shohei Ohtani has shown his appreciation for a generous act from Joe Kelly by gifting him a brand new Porsche. Ohtani, who recently signed with the Dodgers, received the number 17 jersey from Kelly, prompting the Japanese superstar to return the favor in style.

Kelly’s wife, Ashley, who had previously campaigned to recruit Ohtani to the Dodgers, shared a video on Instagram revealing the new car on their driveway. The keys to the Porsche were handed to Kelly by a man at the door, stating that Ohtani wanted to give him the luxury vehicle as a gesture of gratitude.

Upon being asked about giving up his number to Ohtani, Kelly expressed his respect for the Japanese player’s talent, stating that if Ohtani continues to perform at a high level, he is likely to become a Hall of Famer, and Kelly would be honored to have his number retired. When questioned about what he wanted in exchange for the number 17 jersey, Kelly mentioned that there was a list but declined to comment on it.

This gesture from Ohtani comes as a generous and fitting response, especially given his recently signed $700 million deal. It seems that the Dodgers’ newest teammate is not only talented on the field but also quite generous off it.

