Ohtani has received offers over US$500 million (report)

The bidding war for superstar Shohei Ohtani is reaching new heights, with offers reportedly exceeding $500 million and speculation that proposals of $600 million could be on the horizon. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, teams such as the Dodgers, Cubs, Blue Jays, Giants, and Angels are among the finalists for Ohtani’s services, with a possible new suitor entering the mix. Ohtani’s decision is expected to come soon, as a source involved with major players on the free-agent market revealed that the superstar is set to pick a team next week. This follows a report from Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith indicating that negotiations with Ohtani are entering “the last stage,” with a small group of clubs meeting with him and his representatives in Los Angeles over the weekend. The baseball world eagerly awaits Ohtani’s decision as teams continue to vie for the two-time MVP’s talents.

