Ohtani would have a ‘positive feeling’ with Dodgers, Blue Jays (report)

The Blue Jays Make a Major Move in the Ohtani Sweepstakes

In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that the directive of the Blue Jays met with coveted Japanese player Shohei Ohtani on Monday at the team’s spring facility in Dunedin, Florida. This news, reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, suggests that Toronto is emerging as one of the top contenders to acquire the highly sought-after all-rounder.

This development follows a report by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco breaking latest news, who stated that there were “rumors” of Ohtani being in San Francisco on Saturday while several club officials were at Oracle Park. Additionally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that his team also met with Ohtani in recent days.

The Angels and Cubs were previously considered the favorites to land Ohtani, but there are conflicting reports about their status in the race. Bob Nightengale of USA Today claimed that the Cubs had dropped out due to Ohtani’s price, stating that they “appear to be out of the running.” However, MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman contradicted this, stating that the Cubs have not been informed that they are out of the bid for Ohtani.

Even though Ohtani may not sign during this week’s Winter Meetings, it is anticipated that he will make a decision in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if he will sign with the Blue Jays, but Heyman has mentioned that Ohtani has expressed a positive feeling towards Toronto and the Dodgers, among other cities and teams.

News of Ohtani’s alleged meeting with the Blue Jays comes after Toronto general manager Ross Atkins made a cryptic comment during the Winter Meetings, stating that he had to leave because he had an online meeting. Could this meeting have been with Ohtani? Only time will tell as the Ohtani sweepstakes continue to unfold.

Share this: Facebook

X

