ÖHV men are also subject to Belgium at EM

Austria’s national men’s hockey team scored the first goal at the European Championships in Mönchengladbach, but there was still nothing to gain against title favorites Belgium. The ÖHV selection lost 1:3 on Wednesday against the Olympic champion from Tokyo in the last group game.

Fülöp Losonci scored Austria’s first goal of the tournament after losing 5-0 to Spain and 3-0 to England. On Friday and Sunday, the placement games will continue for places five to eight.

“As we had hoped, we improved from game to game and showed that we have a team that is capable of extraordinary things. We’re going into the upcoming games with a good feeling,” said team boss Robin Rösch.

