Surprising move by OPEC+ which announced a cut in oil production starting in May for all of 2023 by 1 million barrels a day.

The news comes a few minutes after that of the most massive cut among the countries that adhere to the enlarged organization of the world‘s major oil producers, that of half a million barrels which will be carried out by Saudi Arabia. In detail then, the United Arab Emirates they will reduce production by 144,000 barrels, Kuwait by 128,000. L’Iraq, alone, will contribute with a cut of 211,000 barrels per day, Kazakhstan with 78,000, Algeria with 48,000 barrels per day and Oman with 40,000 barrels. For its part, Russia will extend the cut in production, still by 500,000 barrels per day, which it had already forecast and communicated, from March to June, for the whole of 2023.

The organization’s initiative comes unexpectedly after the latest statements on the intention to keep production stable. The cartel’s next official appointment is scheduled for June but, on the other hand, the group reserves the possibility of meeting at any time and making decisions and a meeting is expected for tomorrow.

Announcing the cut by half a million barrels, the Saudi Energy Minister underlined that it is “”a precautionary measure to safeguard the stability of the oil market”. Crude oil prices had fallen sharply in March on fears of banking crises with futures in London, recalls Bloomberg, had reached a 15-month low, close to 70 dollars. The drop in prices had led to the hypothesis of a move by Saudi Arabia which then seemed to have reversed, thanks to the recovery of the market in the first days of April, which reached almost 80 dollars a barrel. But that was not the case.

