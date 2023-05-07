Oilers equalize against Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers drew 1-1 with the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs. In the ranks of the Canadians, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid shone once again with double packs in the smooth 5-1 away win on Saturday.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie



After eight play-off games of the season, Draisaitl is already holding 13 goals. In the first match against the Knights, the German scored all Oilers goals at 4:6. The next game is on Monday in Edmonton.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, announced their departure from head coach Gerard Gallant a few days after their first-round defeat by the New Jersey Devils.

