Oilers’ NHL winning streak ended

The Edmonton Oilers’ winning streak in the National Hockey League (NHL) ended shortly before a possible team record. The Oilers lost 4:7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after eight wins. The Oilers were ahead 3-2 after two periods, but conceded five goals in the final period.

Steven Stamkos scored four goals for the guests from Florida, goalkeeper Andrej Wasilewski saved 53 shots. NHL top scorer Nikita Kutscherow contributed one goal and two assists and now has 50 points.

