Okafor before moving from Salzburg to Milan

The Swiss Noah Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg is apparently about to move to the Italian top club AC Milan. The Serie A club is said to have reached an agreement with Austria’s series champions.

Okafor will therefore go to Milan for a transfer fee of 20 million euros. According to media reports, Milan is investing part of the proceeds from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle (70 million euros) for the deal.

Okafor, 23, is expected in Milan on Saturday to undergo medical checks with the 2022 champions. The attacker has played 14 games for the Swiss national team and scored two goals. Okafor has been under contract with Salzburg since January 2020, and he would be available on a free transfer next summer.

