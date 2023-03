Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 points as OKC defeats the reworked Portland Trail Blazers 118-112.

Jalen Williams scored 23 points and Isaiah Joe added 20 off the bench as Oklahomache finds a crucial win in Western’s play-in race, tying the ninth-placed Lakers.

Shaedon Sharpe led the Trail Blazers with a career-high 29 points, while Nassir Little had 28 off the bench. The loss is the eighth in 10 games for Portland, who have a 32-42 record this season.