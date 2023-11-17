Oklahoma City Thunder Dominates Golden State Warriors in NBA Showdown

The NBA day of November 17 left fans with only two games, but they were packed with action and excitement. The first game saw the Miami Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets, with Miami extending their winning streak. The second game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder was even more thrilling.

The game took place at the Chase Center, home of the Warriors, who were looking to break their negative streak of defeats. However, they were without their main star, Stephen Curry, who is dealing with discomfort in his knee. The visitors, Oklahoma City Thunder, took advantage of Curry’s absence and dominated the game from the start. By the end of the first quarter, they had a significant lead, with 39 points compared to the Warriors’ 24.

The Warriors fought back in the second quarter, with Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dario Saric’s collective effort closing the gap. However, the Thunder maintained their lead, going into halftime with a score of 67-60.

In the third quarter, the Thunder continued to hold off the Warriors, maintaining a slight lead. Despite the Warriors’ efforts, the Thunder secured the win, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

The absence of Curry and Draymond Green, who was suspended for five games, proved to be a significant disadvantage for the Warriors. The Thunder’s victory marked their third consecutive win, keeping them in third place in the Northwest.

The final score was 128-109 in favor of the Thunder, who dominated the game with over 50% field goals. The loss left the Warriors with a record of six wins and seven losses, while the Thunder remained in third place in the Northwest division.