The Oklahoma City Thunder cut Rudy Gay.

The Thunder acquired Gay through the Atlanta Hawks, who had previously traded him as part of the John Collins deal to the Utah Jazz.

Gay appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.6 minutes with the Jazz.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Rudy Gay, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2023

