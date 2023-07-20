Home » Oklahoma City Thunder, Usman Garuba among players at risk of cutting?
Oklahoma City Thunder, Usman Garuba among players at risk of cutting?

Usman Garuba, the 21-year-old Spanish big man, spent a rather eventful month in the NBA, with sales from Houston to Atlanta, and then from the Hawks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The team led by Sam Presti has also used this offseason mainly to obtain future assets, instead of aiming to improve the roster.

The situation, after Rudy Gay’s cut, remains intricate, with 20 guaranteed contracts, 5 over the limit set for the regular season.

Presti and his staff will therefore have to sell or cut at least 5 players from this group:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Vasilije Micic, Ousmane Dieng, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace, Jack White, Davis Bertans, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins, Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington Jr., Tre Mann e Victor Oladipo.

Despite a skillset at least on paper suitable for the ‘modern’ NBA – and a partner like Micic for a potentially devastating pick’n’roll against second units-, Garuba is also concretely risking his place.

In the event of a cut, the big man could also think about returning to Europe, but the most probable scenario seems to be that of a stay in the NBA. Even signing as a free agent at minimum wage, after eventual release.

In 75 games with the Rockets last year, Garuba averaged 3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12 minutes.

