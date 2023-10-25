Oktagon 2023: Turin returns to the “Capital” of combat sports

The event will host the world kickboxing challenge “Pharaohs vs. Stoic.”

The most important Italian combat sports event is scheduled at the Pala Gianni Asti (next November 18th). The card of the 26th edition features three ISKA world titles (15 matches in total).

Turin will once again host Oktagon, an international show (athletes from 10 different nations participate) which started, in our country (back in 1996), the media explosion of combat sports (including kickboxing, Thai boxing, savate and MMA).

The event, created by the promoter Carlo Di Blasi, is scheduled at the “Pala Gianni Asti” (in the Pozzo Strada district of Turin) next Saturday 18 November. This year, the highlight of the Italian calendar (15 national/international matches scheduled) will reach the finish line of the 26th edition with 3 world titles up for grabs.

Oktagon sees the Tsunami Nutrition brand in the front row as presenting sponsor (RTL 102.5 and Leone Sport will be joined in the role of gold sponsor, together with co-sponsors Clappit and Printable). The event is sponsored by the City of Turin.

“Returning to Turin, on the one hand it’s like finding yourself at home, on the other it’s an appointment with history. Combat sports were born precisely in the Piedmontese capital, many years ago, before the definitive explosion in all the most important Italian regions” declared promoter Carlo Di Blasi. “Oktagon 2023 will be the definitive consecration for many champions, with an international profile, in different specialties. We promise excitement and entertainment (starting from the long-awaited ISKA Faraoni vs. Stoica world title) for the thousands of fans who will come to watch the challenges of the card being built right now, with the declared aim of reaching sold out even sooner of the date of the event”.

Three world titles were up for grabs during the Oktagon evening by ISKA (the International Sport Kickboxing Association). The most awaited, in Turin, is among the new world heavyweight champion

(-95kg), the Roman fighter Mattia Faraoni (high level athlete, but also successful “influencer” with over 450 thousand followers), and the popular Romanian champion Bogdan Stoica, already holder of belts in various circuits (including “Super Kombat ”, “Enfusion”, “WAKO” and “WKU”).

In the ISKA category up to 59 kg (among the most spectacular due to the speed of execution of its main performers) the Milanese Mirko Flumeri (reigning European champion) and Takumi Terada of the Japanese team Sagami Ono Krest will compete for the world title. (among the most popular on the “K-1” circuit).

World title also up for grabs for the Ukrainian Taras Hnatchuk against the Romanian Calin Petrisor. The two champions will face each other, on the classic distance of world titles (5 rounds of 3 minutes), according to the rules of kickboxing (“fight code rules”), for the title up to 70kg (in the history of this specialty always awarded to great champions) . Taras, nicknamed “Babayaga” (in the Ukrainian language it stands for “black man”), is an exceptional “KO-man”, with fists of steel, and is already an ISKA world champion in a higher category. Petrisor, however, won the European title in Targoviste (Romania) last June 3 by beating the Greek Panagiotis Mitsinigkos in the 4th round. He has 35 victories and 8 defeats to his credit. He is a puncher nicknamed “the tank”. He uses the overhand (wide hook) as an attacking weapon.

In muay thai we will witness an exciting match between Giuseppe Gennuso, WKU world champion (up to 57kg in weight) and the dangerous Colombian fighter Julian Andres Londono.

The match that will see Giuseppe Vitale from Caserta against the Czech Petr Kraft in the weight category up to 91kg is also highly anticipated.

The return to Italy of the kickboxer Michieletto

The multiple world champion Martine Michieletto enters the OKTAGON Torino card where she will make her great return to our country.

After winning her match against the aggressive Amber Kitchen at ONE Championship last summer, Martine returns to fight in Italy in Turin, a stone’s throw from her native Valle d’Aosta.

The “Kickboxing Queen will have a return match that is anything but easy because her opponent is the Spanish champion Anta Sanchez, a very difficult client because we remember her victory last year against Mireia Garcia, the current ISKA world champion of lower category.

Martine had not fought in Italy since July 2022 and the opportunity finally arrived in the ring which has always been synonymous with royalty in combat sports.

Crowned ISKA world champion of kickboxing and Muay Thai -57 Kg Martine represents for women’s kickboxing what is the top level for men in the -70 Kg category.

“I am very happy to return to OKTAGON for its great return” declared the champion “There is no point in hiding that it is always an honor to be part of the n.1 event in Italy. You know that I never like to make big proclamations before matches, but what I can say is that there could be some surprises for my fans regarding my fighting style” declared the athlete from Aosta.

The Italian champion is supported in her preparation by Tsunami Nutrition and her technical partner Venum. She was also an “ambassador” of the Valle d’Aosta Region.

The “patrol” of Piedmontese fighters

Great expectations at the Pala Gianni Asti also for the Italian Christian Guiderdone. In the Oktagon main card, the Piedmontese champion (born in Brandizzo, in the province of Turin, is an ISKA world champion in the “fight code rules” category up to 75kg) will face the fearsome Spanish-Moroccan Mohamed Bullalmaun.

Two Turin derbies are also planned: in the fight code rules category (up to 70 kg) Luigi Saraco and Riccardo Allena will face each other; in the one up to 75kg (always FCR) Alessandro Venuto and Kevin Redruello. Completing the Turin parterre is the fighter Ruben Sciortino (muay thai – up to 65kg) opposite the 28 year old Senegalese Adama “Blindé” Diop (coming from an important South African promotion) with experience also in Mixed Martial Arts.

Two MMA events have also been included in the Oktagon “card”, with the aim of attracting the public passionate about Mixed Martial Arts. In the first Pietro Micelli (ITA) will be opposed to Gjete Prenga (ALB); in the second all-Italian “derby”: Michele Clemente (ITA) vs Teodoro Scolieri (ITA).

CARD OKTAGON TURIN 2023

#1 : Mattia Faraoni (ITA) vs Bogdan Stoica (ROM) – ISKA WORLD TITLE FIGHT – 5 rounds x 3min (95kg) K1

#2 : Mirko Flumeri (ITA) vs Takumi Terada (JAP) – ISKA WORLD TITLE FIGHT – 5 x 3min (59kg) K1

#3 : Taras Hnatchuk (UKR) vs Calin Petrisor (ROM) – ISKA WORLD TITLE FIGHT – 5 x 3min (70kg) K1

#4: Martine Michieletto (ITA) vs Anta Sanchez (ESP) – 3×3 (-57 Kg) K1

#5: Giuseppe Gennuso (ITA) vs Julian London (COL) – Muay Thai – 3 x 3min (57kg)

#6: Christian Guiderdone (ITA) vs. Mohamed Bullalmaun (MOR/ESP) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min – (75kg) K1

#7: Raffaele Vitale (ITA) vs Petr Kraft (CZ) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min – (91kg) K1

#8: Alexandru Cazacinschi (MDA/ITA) vs Samuele Andolina (ITA) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min – (57kg) K1

#9: Eugenio Paladiev (UKR) vs Catalin Aman (MDA) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min – (63,5kg) K1

#10: Ruben Sciortino (ITA) vs Papa Birahim Diop (SEN) – MUAY THAI – 3 x 3min – (67kg)

#11: Simone Musmeci (ITA) vs Laurentiu Partenie (ROU) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min – (67kg) K1

#12: Pietro Micelli (ITA) vs Gjete Prenga (AL) – MMA

#13: Michele Clemente (ITA) vs Teodoro Scolieri (ITA) – MMA

#14: Luigi Saraco (ITA) vs Riccardo Allena (ITA) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min (70kg) K1

#15: Alessandro Venuto (ITA) vs Kevin Redruello (ITA) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min (75kg) K1

#16: Carlos Catagua (ITA) vs. Abdelali Abid (MOR) – FIGHT CODE RULES – 3 x 3min (70kg) K1

