OL deprived of Anthony Lopes against Lorient

OL deprived of Anthony Lopes against Lorient

OL will have to do without Anthony Lopes this Sunday (5:05 p.m.) against Lorient. The goalkeeper, victim of a broken finger during the warm-up before the success against Grenoble (2-1), Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, still has a swollen finger and will not be able to be present against the Britons.

“We may see for the next matchexplained Laurent Blanc. In addition, Jeffinho and Lacazette will still be absent. » Like Malo Gusto, Jérôme Boateng and Houssem Aouar. On the other hand, Bradley Barcola, out on injury against GF38, should be present like Tagliafico who treated painful intestines.

“It’s like that, it’s the vagaries of a grouppoints out White. In the pro groups, there are a lot of breakages, injuries, these are things that make a group. As we had made sure to tighten it, there, it becomes fair and we should not have more injuries or I will ask to take a license and apply … ”

