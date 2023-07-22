Ola Aina: Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria international defender

Ola Aina made 113 appearances in all competitions during his five-year spell with Torino

Nottingham Forest have signed Nigeria international Ola Aina on a one-year deal after his contract with Serie A side Torino expired.

The defender, 26, who joined the Italian side from Chelsea in 2018, is Forest’s first signing of the summer.

They are also close to signing Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga.

“He’s a versatile player who has good experience of the Premier League and Serie A,” head coach Steve Cooper said of Aina.

“He’s a really good player, but a good athlete as well. He’ll definitely make the team stronger.”

The full-back briefly returned to the Premier League when he spent time on loan at Fulham during the 2020-2021 season.

“It’s exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world and I always want to challenge myself,” said Aina.

Born in London, Aina represented England at youth level but then chose to play for Nigeria. Since his senior debut in 2017, Aina has made 30 appearances for the Super Eagles.

