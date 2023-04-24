Oladipo injured his knee last week and Miami will not be able to play in the NBA playoffs

The two-time Utkn NBA star was injured in the fourth quarter of this match of the 1st round of the playoffs, which the basketball Heat won 121:99. They lead 2:1 in the series.

The loss is beautiful, but when you see Victor, who has been through so many pitfalls in recent years, end like this, it’s not a good feeling, coach Erik Spoelstra lamented after the match.

No. 2 draft pick Oladipo has been playing for Miami since 2021. In the past, he played for Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indiana and Houston. He suffered a knee injury in January 2019. He has a contract with Miami for one season.