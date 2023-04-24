Home » Oladipo injured his knee last week and Miami will not be able to play in the NBA playoffs
Oladipo injured his knee last week and Miami will not be able to play in the NBA playoffs

Injured Victor Oladipo surrounded by teammates from Miami.


| Photo: AP

The two-time Utkn NBA star was injured in the fourth quarter of this match of the 1st round of the playoffs, which the basketball Heat won 121:99. They lead 2:1 in the series.

The loss is beautiful, but when you see Victor, who has been through so many pitfalls in recent years, end like this, it’s not a good feeling, coach Erik Spoelstra lamented after the match.

No. 2 draft pick Oladipo has been playing for Miami since 2021. In the past, he played for Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indiana and Houston. He suffered a knee injury in January 2019. He has a contract with Miami for one season.

