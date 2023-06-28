Olatunji is late getting ready. Will he start her with Liberec?

The 23-year-old Nigerian was supposed to join Slovan already on June 19, but coach Luboš Kozel still has to do without him in the tuning of the team.

“For now, Victor Olatunji remains in Nigeria and prepares individually there. In the meantime, he handles the necessary visas. He will be able to join the team when all the administrative processes have been completed by the Nigerian authorities,” Liberec press spokesman Tomáš Čarnogurský explained to Sport.cz.

In any case, it is a complication for Liberec. “Foreign players have a longer holiday so that they have the same length as others because they lose two or three days by traveling to Africa. They start on Monday, when we should be complete,” praised Luboš Kozel two weeks ago. However, Slovan has already played two preliminary games without a player on whom they should bet a lot in the north.

The 23-year-old striker was on loan from AEK Larnaca in Slovan in the spring, scored eight goals for him, and the North Bohemian club exercised an option on him at the end of May. Considering Liberec’s set philosophy, it was a somewhat surprising move. There is speculation about the amount of 12 million crowns.

“I definitely like that Slovan bought Ľub (Tupta) and Victor (Olatunji), which impressed me a lot. The team can be very good with them. I want to play at the top and fight for places that I think Liberec should fight for,” admitted Matěj Chaluš, for example, who returned to Liberec on loan from Malmö.

In recent days, speculation about Olatunji’s transfer to the championship Sparta has been increasing. She was already interested in Tupta at the end of last season, after which, according to Sport.cz, it was the Nigerian who became the target of her interest.

“I believe that the club exercised the option to be here and do something else for Slovan. I’m happy for that, they both showed that they have something to give to the team. But of course if an offer comes to them, it will be dealt with and it’s a matter of negotiation,” Kozel responded already at the start of preparations for possible departures of the old new reinforcements.

