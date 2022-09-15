Original title: Old acquaintance! Poland’s core triple-double sent Doncic home, and he fatally steals China in 2019

On September 15, 2022, Beijing time, in the European Cup 8 into 4 games, Poland upset the championship-winning Slovenia and advanced to the semi-finals.

In this game, Ponitka, the core of the Polish striker, scored 26 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals. This is the third triple-double in European Cup history, after Croatian player Toni Kukoc (1995) and Romanian player Andrei Mandache (2017).

In an interview, Ponetka said: “It was a difficult game, we prepared well before the game. I was a little surprised by our excellent performance in the first half (leading 19 points), we played in the first half. Well done, we have a 20+ point lead against the defending champions, I know Slovenia has great players, we all know how good they are. In the third quarter, they started to press us (Slovenia won by 18 points) , we knew they were going to counterattack. At half-time, we also discussed in the locker room. We tried to be brave and hoped to go further. We knew we had little experience because we didn’t make it to the quarter-finals very often. I was for the team. Proud of all the players.”

It is worth mentioning that Ponetka was the one who stole the ball from China's sideline in the 2019 Men's Basketball World Cup. In that game, the Chinese men's basketball team lost a good game and lost to Poland in overtime.





