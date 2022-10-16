original title: old and strong!Li Xiaoxu 4 three-pointers + tough rebounds Han Dejun 12 + 9 easy check-in

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 16, the Liaoning men’s basketball team defeated the Qingdao men’s basketball team 93-77 and won three consecutive victories in the new season. The Liaoning men’s basketball team’s starting insiders Han Dejun and Li Xiaoxu were in excellent condition, scoring 12 points, 9 rebounds and 14 points and 7 rebounds respectively, making great contributions to the victory.

After the opening, Han Dejun took the lead. He put Qingdao foreign aid Liska behind him at the basket, grabbed the offensive rebound and hit the basket and caused a foul, but missed the “2+1” opportunity. In one minute, Han Dejun received Guo Ailun’s scoring and layup, resulting in two fouls and penalties. Then he grabbed an offensive rebound from Reese’s face and made a tough hit. One person swept the Liaoning team’s first 6 points and helped the team take the lead.

The Liaoning men’s basketball team gave full play to the advantages of the inside line in this game. In addition to Han Dejun’s significant role on the offensive end, his inside line partner Li Xiaoxu gave full play to the characteristics of flexible movement and good defense, and repeatedly interfered with Qingdao players’ strong offensive layups. He also received an assist from Guo Ailun in the middle of the quarter and made a three-pointer, helping Liaoning take a double-digit lead. After that, the Liaoning men’s basketball team was unstoppable, using a wave of 17-0 offensive to widen the score to 33-13 at the end of the first quarter, laying a huge advantage early.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Qingdao men’s basketball team relied on Reese’s consecutive goals and struggled to chase points. The Liaoning men’s basketball team immediately replaced Han Dejun for adjustment. As a result, he immediately grabbed the offensive rebound and helped his teammates make a layup. In the next round, they received Zhao Jiweimiao. Pass the basket and score easily to stabilize the situation. When the opponent made a three-pointer, Han Dejun followed up in time and put Guo Ailun’s missed layup into the basket. In less than a quarter and a half, Han Dejun had already scored in double figures, showing a fiery state.

The Qingdao men’s basketball team scored consecutive points in the second half of the quarter to narrow the point difference. In the face of the opponent’s counterattack, Li Xiaoxu responded with a long shot from Guo Ailun in the counterattack, and Han Dejun also received the ball at the basket and scored, helping Liaoning hold two goals. digit lead. After halftime, Han Dejun scored 12 points and 7 rebounds efficiently, and Li Xiaoxu also had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. The performance of the two starting insiders was remarkable.

After the midfield adjustment, the Liaoning men’s basketball team continued to launch a fierce attack in the third quarter. In this quarter, Li Xiaoxu performed well. In addition to maintaining a good rate on the defensive end, he also used tip-ups and long shots to score points and help Liaoning play. The 10-0 offensive re-opened the points difference. Halfway through the quarter, Li Xiaoxu and Han Dejun took turns to rest. The Liaoning men’s basketball team withstood the opponent’s offensive and entered the final quarter with a 16-point lead.

In the last quarter, the two teams competed more intensely. Four minutes later, Li Xiaoxu received a breakthrough point from Zhao Jiwei and hit his fourth three-pointer on the right wing, continuing to consolidate the lead, while Han Dejun did not play in the quarter. In the end, under the leadership of Guo Ailun’s outstanding performance, the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat the Qingdao men’s basketball team 93-77 and ushered in a three-game winning streak.

In the whole game, Han Dejun scored 12 points and 9 rebounds on 5 of 7 shots, and Li Xiaoxu scored 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. (legend)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: