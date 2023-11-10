Old hall surface prevents Gugl-Indoor 2024

The Gugl-Indoor athletics meeting in the Linz Tips Arena cannot take place in 2024. The Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) cited the lack of certification of the hall for meetings of the World Athletics and Challenger Tour as the main reason for the cancellation of the event planned for February 2nd.

The recently drawn and simultaneously scheduled quarter-finals in the Uniqa ÖFB Cup between LASK and Red Bull Salzburg in the adjacent Raiffeisen Arena also influenced the cancellation.

According to ÖLV, the approval of the aging hall surface expires at the end of 2023. Regarding the renovation, discussions have been started between the Upper Austrian Association and the state of Upper Austria and the city of Linz. The aim is to revive the meeting in 2025.

