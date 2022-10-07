Original title:Old Zhan Wei Shaohuazi 13+6, Gobert’s first show, the Timberwolves sent the Lakers to a 3-game losing streak

On October 7th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA preseason continued, and the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas. After the whole game, the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves 99-114 and suffered a three-game losing streak in the preseason.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 24-27, 28-16, 36-21, 26-35 (Lakers behind)

On the Lakers side, the Big Three James, Westbrook and Nongmei are all absent. Max Christie had 11 points and 5 rebounds, Gabriel had 2 points and 3 rebounds, Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 7 rebounds, Austin Reeves had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, and Pippen had 14 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. 3 blocks, Swed 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Lonnie Walker 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

On the Timberwolves side, Rudy Gobert 5 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Natsu Reed 8 points and 5 rebounds, McDaniels 8 points and 7 rebounds, Anthony Edwards 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Russell 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Norwell 13 points and 4 rebounds.

Game recap:

In this game, due to back-to-back reasons, the Lakers rested James, Westbrook and other cores, and Brother Nongmei continued to miss the game. But the first quarter kicked off, and the Lakers sang triumphantly. Bryant made a layup, Reeves made a 2+1 jumper, Pippen made a three-pointer and the Lakers started 8-0. On the Wolves side, Russell’s breakthrough shot finally stopped the bleeding for the team. Since then, the two sides have fallen into a tug-of-war situation. At the end of this quarter, Kyle Anderson broke into the net, and McLaughlin also scored a layup. After a single quarter, the Wolves were temporarily behind 24-27.

In the second quarter, Torian Prince succeeded in a jumper and Bryn Forbes also hit a three-pointer, and the Wolves completely overtook the score. On the Lakers side, the talent disadvantage of the supporting cast is gradually exposed. In the middle of this section, McDaniels made a three-pointer and Russell also made a jumper, widening the difference to double digits. On the Lakers’ side, Lonnie Walker became the leading soldier on the bench. His three-pointer and layup in the latter part of the quarter netted one after another. But on the Timberwolves side, Edwards and Russell continued to score in the backcourt. After halftime, the Wolves led 52-43.

After changing sides and fighting again, rookie Max Christie made a three-pointer, and the Lakers opened first. But soon, Reed succeeded in attacking the basket, Edwards also hit a dunk, and the Wolves pulled the score away again. Since then, the two teams have experienced a period of stalemate. In the middle of the third quarter, McDaniels made an alley-oop to score 2+1, and also hit a dunk. Norwell’s three-pointer and hook shot also hit, and the Wolves set off a climax to lead by more than 20 points. Since then, the Lakers have made extensive adjustments to the lineup, and they have given up the idea of ​​chasing points by focusing on training. After three quarters, the Wolves continued to lead 88-64.

At the end of the game, there was not much suspense in the game. On the Wolves side, Luka Garza made a three-pointer and a layup to play quite the spotlight. On the Lakers side, Jay Hoof and Matt Ryan at the end of the bench scored. In the end, after the game was over, the Lakers lost 99-114 to the Timberwolves and suffered a three-game losing streak in the preseason.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Lakers: Max Christie, Wernyon Gabriel, Austin Reeves, Thomas Bryant, Scottie Pippen Jr.

Timberwolves: Jayden McDaniels, Natsu Reed, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell

