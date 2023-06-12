Home » Old lady? More than the Olympics, says the professional. Performances in Prague are close to the stars
Old lady? More than the Olympics, says the professional. Performances in Prague are close to the stars

The world‘s most famous cycling race, the Tour de France, is approaching. Prague also recognized this, as it brought thousands of enthusiasts to a boil during the third year of L’Etape, which approximates the atmosphere of the “Old Lady,” as the Tour is nicknamed. “The Tour is the third largest sporting event in the world, but the atmosphere during L’Etape is also wonderful. And the performance of cyclists is very close to that of professionals during the preparation for the Tour,” praises Jiří Ježek, six-time Paralympic champion in the Sport.cz studio, which was dedicated to the cycling holiday. “For me, the Tour de France is more than the Olympics,” admits professional competitor Karel Vacek.

