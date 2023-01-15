Enough with this history of Udine favorite of the Girone Rosso, this time too they repeated it in Cento. That’s enough. the Old Wild West sooner gets rid of this label and sooner (perhaps) it will start to win some games that count. The Apu Old Wild West simply lost to Cento yesterday, saying goodbye to the first three positions (those where the favorites are) and compromising even more, if needed, its championship, because it is not yet a winning team. And maybe it never will be.

It’s an open building site, with the young coach Finetti who, with no experience, must try to transform a team that until December lived on the three-point shot and now should live on something completely different. And to top it off with two not badly matched Americans, tremendously matched (and we’re good, because on the purchase of Sherrill at the end of June, wasting a visa, one would have to write a book).

And the match, the way it went, including the final of super regrets, makes the hives even more so because of how you are throwing away a season in an incomprehensible way.

Summary of the first quarter: balance and wet powders for Gentile, but at least balance: 17-15. But the feeling that hovered from the beginning of the match becomes reality: the guys from the West are still a long way from having found the square of the circle after the Christmas revolution, the attack mechanisms are not oiled, let’s put it this way. We repeat: making revolutions in December, even if you have a budget, with the rules they cage the market, is very hard. We are not saying that it is like buying a lottery ticket at the Autogrill in Limenella and hoping to win it, but almost.

One hundred knows it and gives a first bad slap in the game with the triples by Archie and Marks, that of the ex Mussini, but also the obscure work of Zilli and Berti, perhaps the one that worries the most: 30-20. Are there no balances? You need at least desire. Briscoe gets stopped by going to shoot with a puller that if you do it in his beloved New York fields they send the ball into the Hudson or the East River, up to you. Gentile rides a 1 out of 9 shooting and also plays. He has pride, but bad percentages: he hasn’t played for months, you can’t ask him for the moon.

Half game: Udine down (a train) 43-27 after a horrible second quarter.

Will the young Finetti be able to shake his team in the locker room so as not to lose the train for the top three in one fell swoop and perhaps the hopes of shooting a season?

A little’. Udine restarts from 33% shooting, but starts again. Always without schemes and defending badly, but with Monaldi. Gentile and Antonutti and a little Broscoe even come back within 6 (47-41), 3′ from the end of the quarter. Yet at the last interval Udine still goes down 53-43 because it’s not yet a team and relies on individual players. And he makes too many mistakes. Pellegrino’s ingenuity, for example, is always a must. And Isaiah proves to be a talented “campetto” player who knows little about the European rules. You can’t cheer in the face of the crowd, if you do you get technical.

No, the minus six points at the end of the third quarter was an illusion. Like the one two minutes from the end. Indeed it increases the regrets. Cento wins 76-65, because it’s a team.

As are Pistoia, Cantù, Cremona, Treviglio, Forlì and Cividale as well. If today, 16 January, they tell you that Udine is the favourite, don’t believe them. But basketball is a strange sport