A sold out Carnera sports hall, an opponent of rank like Fortitudo and a first place to chase. It is a special Sunday for the Apu Old Wild West, called to send the first important signal to the championship.

TRAINING DOUBTS

The question mark on the eve is linked to the presence of Marco Cusin. Yesterday the Juventus pivot trained, the calf hematoma remedied in Rimini now seems to be behind him and the desire to be there is great.

The Juventus staff does pre-tactic, the doubt will be resolved only this morning. Keshun Sherrill is also doing well, who missed a couple of workouts this week with a foot problem: number 73 will be there.

TACTICAL THEMES

Fortitudo has important individualities, but it is clear that Udine has a roster with greater quality and depth. Old Wild West superior especially in the painted area, where the Bolognese seem decidedly less equipped.

The best weapons of the Bolognese, in fact, are in the external sector: Aradori and Thornton are the ones who take the most shots and are also the only ones who travel in double figures on average.

This is why we believe that in the event of Cusin’s recovery, the turnover will not touch the special agent Nobile, unexceptionable in defense in this start of the championship. On the offensive front, the APU can benefit greatly from the highest quintet, with Gaspardo from “3” to take advantage of his physicality.

AT FULL THROTTLE

It was Vidulis’ winger who presented the Juventus home game: «Fortitudo can count on a great scorer like Aradori, whom I already faced last year as an opponent in Serie A.

On him we will have to concentrate mainly the focus of our defense. I expect a difficult race, given that Dalmonte’s guys will arrive even hungrier after the Cividale kappa.

During the week we worked on the defenses in various situations, it is important to take away confidence in the points of reference of the opponents ».

HOW TO FOLLOW IT

With the tickets sold out already in advance (3,500 fans, small sports hall in these cases), the only way to watch the match live is to click on LnpPass on the website of the National Basketball League, after having signed up for the appropriate subscription.

The alternatives are play by play, always on the Lnp website, or updates every quarter on the Apu social networks.