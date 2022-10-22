Decimated but proud, the Apu Old Wild West without three owners stopped by Covid loses at the end after a crazy comeback. For a three hundred shot of a hundred at the last second, as with Verona in match two of the final in June.

He loses because he has too many absences and a 2 out of 24 out of three, he loses from the Emilians, a strong strong team that playing like this will probably end up in the second phase with the Friulians and therefore will take with them these points won with a benefit of luck.

Yes, the ko at Carnera weighs double, but the APU must console themselves with the group and a mouth-watering first of Briscoe.

Player still not in the best of condition but able to enchant and score an easy easy trentello with also assists, leadership, rebounds, defense and much more. Hors categories.

There are about fifty visiting fans, there are teasing between supporters of real games, Carnera is almost full but in the first real game of the year there is half Apu due to Covid.

Sherrill, Palumbo, Nobile, even Fantoma who would have been useful, and falls into the net of the damned in the morning. Two “weakly positives” are also on the pitch.

But above all Briscoe goes there who, since the presentation of the teams, takes over his own who has to climb a mountain.

Because the Emilians, driven by a large audience, start with 4 triple in a row and a lot of good play. Clean, tidy, with Marcks a great player, what a good Zampini. For 7 minutes it is Isaiah against the others.

Mussini (he will be so wrong in shooting because he loses lucidity to play the play) gives him the change, with Mian (still bad in shooting) they are the only little ones.

Almost everyone plays out of role. First quarter 16-13 percent. There is a match, never had any doubts. Gaspardo-Briscoe is immediately a hot axis. Briscoe, rebound and assist for Cusin: dunk. First overtaking 22-20.

A play at APU is missing like bread, the Emilians play as an excellent team, that is, they always hit at the right time.

It was known that the blanket is short, and too many players are missing in the same role, but in the middle of the game the Apu goes 34-33. With 0 out of 9 from three (Mian ahead otherwise it is very hard), but Boniciolli who goes to the locker room cheering.

Marks and especially Zampini (such a strange one, young, strong, hasn’t entered the radar of a project like Udine, too bad) are a nightmare.

True, when Udine runs it has no rivals – however it goes, not a detail – but, when a loose ball ends up incredibly in the basket, at Carnera they begin to fear that it will end badly: 38-44, maximum advantage, Udine without direction, is punched by three while never scoring from outside (0 out of 16 after 30 ‘) harnessed by a mixed zone done well.

The game slowly slips into the hands of the Emilians. Briscoe, gentlemen players of another level, believe it. Also because Udine with 10 ‘from the end is still less than 5: 48-53. Isaiah scores, dives into defense, drags.

Try to win it, supported by an indomitable Esposito. The Carnera becomes a bedlam. The three-man paisa has in his hands, wrong (Mian, disastrous, where was he?), Twice the triple of minus one. Anything. The boys from the West never give up, Briscoe with a triple brings him to minus three. And with 18 ”from the end Udine attacked for the draw down by three. Parity. And cheer on the crowd. Eight seconds left. Marks, badly marked, punishes by three.

Udine loses 72-69. In the worst way. Make a note for the return.