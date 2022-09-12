The first official victory and the embrace of the people of Friuli doc. The Apu Old Wild West closes the second weekend of September with a smile on its lips and is preparing for an important week, in which it will play two home Super Cup games in the space of four days.

FIRST VICTORY

I agree that the Super Cup is still basketball in the summer, but when there is a trophy up for grabs, winning is always pleasant. Proof of this is the fact that since the event was extended to all A2 teams, APU has always won the games of the eliminatory round: 10 out of 10 from 2019 to today.

Going into the specifics of the match against the Stings, the best was seen in the second quarter and half of the third: 15 ‘in which the bianconeri put the hosts under, after a first quarter that was too soft in defense.

The comeback suffered in the final 15 ‘should not worry too much, also because the ailments of Esposito, Palumbo and Pellegrino reduced Boniciolli’s rotations and more than someone closed without petrol.

Impossible to think of having 40 ‘in the legs as early as 9 September, the best condition will come over the weeks.

THE HUG

From a Piazza Libertà overflowing with people came the push (double: both for Apu and Women Apu) to face the new season with enthusiasm.

The authorities unanimously applauded the ambitious Juventus sporting project, while the president Alessandro Pedone underlined the continuous growth of the entire Apu family.

«This is a project that has deep roots and which now sees about 1000 young people around the youth teams, for two years we have also had a women’s branch in A2 and we are among the few in Italy.

We are raising the bar more and more – concluded the top Juventus manager – thanks to an audience that supports us and a social and entrepreneurial fabric that supports us ».

WEEK TOUGH

The approach to the championship is marked by two important stages on the way to the Super Cup. Kleb Ferrara arrives on Wednesday at 8pm at Carnera, another home match on Saturday at 8pm with the expected derby with Cividale.

During the week, the wait for Isaiah Briscoe’s visa should also be unblocked: it is difficult to think of a possible debut already in the derby, it is more likely that the former Orlando Magic will enter the scene in case of qualification for the quarter-finals.