Old Wild West is confirmed as the title sponsor of the National Basketball League

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro communicates the multi-year extension with the Cigierre Consortium and its Old Wild West brand, the most widespread burger&steak house chain in Italy.

Which by virtue of the new agreement, which has been in place since the 2023/2024 season, confirms itself as Title Sponsor, extending a relationship already started in 2017 and which at this point becomes one of the longest-lasting in the history of sports-sponsorships.

It will be an extension marked by new initiatives that will involve over 230 western-style restaurants on the peninsula. And in particular those of the cities and their territories which through the LNP teams will be protagonists in the next season in the Serie A2 and Serie B tournaments. Branded again with the now well-known logo that stands out on the parquet floors throughout Italy and which belongs to the brand based in Tavagnacco (Udine).

An authentic sport, basketball, as compelling as it is unifying, capable of transmitting values ​​such as commitment and teamwork. That requires passion and dedication. Principles that perfectly represent the operational philosophies of Old Wild West in the choice of raw materials, always of excellent quality. Looking for customer satisfaction, like that of the fan who pushes his team towards victory.

A relationship of full satisfaction, the one between LNP and Old Wild West, which also thanks to joint initiatives and the many fans who frequent and appreciate the quality of the food offered in the Old Wild West premises, will enter its seventh consecutive season.

Daniele Crucil, Marketing Director Cigierre – “We believe in basketball as a sport that unites families. For us, sport and families are important and that’s why we continue to believe in and support basketball with enthusiasm. In addition, to give a further sign of closeness to families, we are renewing the agreement that allows holders of match tickets or season tickets for Serie A2 or Serie B to have a 15% discount in our restaurants” declares Daniele Crucil, Corporate Marketing Director Cigierre General Company Catering Spa

Pietro Basciano, LNP President – “As LNP President, and on behalf of what we represent, I can only testify to the quality of the relationship, personal and partnership, that has been established with Dr. Marco Di Giusto and the reality of which he is responsible An Italian company of absolute value such as the Cigierre Group and the Old Wild West brand – declares Pietro Basciano, president of the National Basketball League – The fact that he has been by our side for six years is sufficient data to demonstrate how mutual goals With the pandemic behind it, which has also severely afflicted the catering sector, the return of the public to sports halls, the growth of television data and the consequent flow that fans of the Serie A2 and B championships generate in the Old Wild West represents the return to an optimal balance of this relationship, which wins both realities. And has been the basis of the extension for the seasons to come.”

Cigierre – Compagnia Generale Ristorazione Spa was born in 1995 in Udine with the aim of creating, experimenting and managing new catering formats. Today, 25 years later, it is number one in Italy in casual dining and in the development and management of themed restaurants with over 370 venues both in Italy and abroad. Cigierre Spa owns the formats Old Wild West, America Graffiti, Wiener Haus, Pizzikotto, Shi’s and Temakinho. Cigierre restaurants supplied over 24 million customers in 2022 alone.

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro associates the companies and sports associations affiliated to the Italian Basketball Federation and participating in the men’s national basketball championships in Serie A2 and Serie B on a private and non-profit basis. The Articles of Association give LNP the task of coordinating, directing and develop the sports activity related to the game of basketball of the Clubs associated with it and promote the competitive events it calls and/or directly organizes.