Three weeks to relaunch. For the Apu Old Wild West, after Sunday’s “slap” against Pistoia, it’s time to turn the page and start grinding points again. The calendar, between now and the end of the first leg, offers five games in twenty days and the opportunity to change gears in the standings.

ROAD MAP

The first leg of this cycle of matches is Sunday in Ravenna. An easy appointment, at least on paper, given that the Romagnans are in the group of teams at the bottom of the standings with 4 points. Although convalescent, the Apu is not a team to leave points on the fields of the teams on the right side of the standings. Flat calendar also the following Sunday, at home against Chieti, another team at the bottom of the rankings. The next two matches are much more demanding, which will tell us if Udine has absorbed the blow. Wednesday 7 December midweek round with a low mileage but high risk away match in Cividale, where the Eagles have never lost, Sunday 11 at Carnera the historical rival Forlì arrives for a direct match to be won at any cost. Last leg on 18 December in Lecce against Nardò, a match to be taken with a grain of salt given that the Apulians have imposed a stoppage in both Forlì and Cento.

PERSPECTIVES

Looking into someone else’s house, after having collected a resounding -19 at home, is not the best of life. The APU must first think about solving the problems. If he manages to give continuity to his performances, he will be able to detach several opponents, taking advantage of a series of not bad direct clashes. Sunday is Forlì-Cento, the next round is Cento-Pistoia, Fortitudo-Pistoia on the twelfth day and Forlì-Fortitudo on the thirteenth. No tables, just a couple of considerations: there is room to stay in the leaders’ wake.

NURSERY

Yesterday the group resumed training in view of the match in Ravenna. Differentiated work for Nobile, still struggling with inflammation of an adductor tendon. Maximum prudence in the staff, the player will be evaluated day after day.