The last day of retreat coincides with the first season head for the Apu Old Wild West. On Monday 29 August, the Juventus team ends its stay in Tarvisio by facing in a friendly match against the Venetians of Rucker San Vendemiano, a team that plays in Serie B: duo at 7 pm at the sports hall in via Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

OBSERVED SPECIAL

Today’s scrimmage is accompanied by great curiosity, given that the APU shows up at the starting line this season with a decidedly renewed tactical suit.

It will be interesting to see how the team turns with the double point guard, as well as to verify the coexistence of many dangerous players from the perimeter.

Many special observers: from the American Sherrill to the Argentine Whelan, who is playing his chances of staying in Udine, from the return horse Mian to the big hit Gaspardo.

UNITED GROUP

A lot of work, both tactical and athletic, for the bianconeri in these five Tarvisian days. A useful moment to put gas in the tank in view of a season that promises to be particularly demanding, but also to cement a group with many new faces.

On Saturday 27th Antonutti and his companions enjoyed half a day of rest and allowed themselves an outing on Mount Lussari with lunch at the inn “Al convent da Jure”. Good air and typical dishes appreciated by all the members of the Apu party.

BIANCONERA AGENDA

Immediately after the friendly match with San Vendemiano, the Old Wild West will return to Udine. On Tuesday the team will enjoy a day of rest, the first after thirteen days of athletic training.

Training at Carnera resumes on Wednesday with double sessions at 10 and 17.30, same program on Thursday. Friday begins to get serious with the 6th edition of the Memorial Pajetta: Apu on the pitch at 8.45 pm at Carnera against Pallacanestro Trieste. Previously, at 6.15 pm, the other semifinal between Reyer Venezia and Reale Mutua Torino.

Final for 3rd and 4th place on Saturday at 6.15 pm, final at 8.45 pm. Tickets are on sale on the Vivaticket website and in the eleven authorized resellers in the province of Udine: the daily ticket allows you to attend the two semifinals or the two finals and has a price ranging from 5 euros in the west curve to 12 euros in the gold parterre.

FIRST FRIENDS

The engines of the Serie A2 teams begin to roar. Numerous scrimmages played over the weekend, worth mentioning the victory of Latina on the field of the GeVi Napoli of A1 and that of Treviglio against the Reale Mutua Torino of coach Franco Ciani.