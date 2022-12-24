Two points for the relaunch and a new point guard. The APU is ready to unwrap a double Christmas present at the end of a week that has seen it active both on the field and on the transfer market: the success against the crisis in Ferrara runs parallel to a series of negotiations now in detail.

MISTER PROMOTION

The void in the control room left by Cappelletti’s departure is destined to be filled by Diego Monaldi, Givova Scafati’s point guard born in 1993.

The Aprilia player is closed in the role by Logan, Stone and Imbrò, his adventure with the bells is at the end credits. He will arrive in Udine in a sort of exchange with Fabio Mian, who remained on the sideline Thursday evening despite the unavailability of Gaspardo and Gentile.

Monaldi is ready to return to A2 with the business card of a specialist in promotions, having achieved the jump in category in 2021 in Naples (precisely at the expense of the Apu) and in June 2022 in Scafati. For the record, Udine already looked for Monaldi in the summer of 2021 before turning to Cappelletti.

MUSSINI TO GREETINGS

It’s time to say goodbye also for outside Reggio Emilia. After the grandstands of the last two games, the contract with the Apu was terminated yesterday, preparatory to signing with Cento.

Closer to home for Mussini, who for one reason or another (injuries and strong competition in the role) has not managed to establish himself in these two abundant years in Udine.

He goes to reinforce a direct competitor for the podium in the Red group, forced to return to the market due to the serious injury to Zampini. On January 15th there will be the challenge as an ex in Tramec Cento-Old Wild West Udine.

THE LAST BLOW

After closing the Monaldi negotiation, only one cartridge will remain on the market to be fired at the APU. For this reason, the company is called upon to make careful assessments, both as regards the incoming and outgoing name.

The most probable hypothesis is that it will go on a long one, in the last few hours the name of Francesco Candussi has started circulating, who in Verona does not find space in the rotations of coach Ramagli: 10 minutes total in the last four outings for the Isonzo player.

On “Candu” there would also be interest from Mantua, in search of a centre. Speaking of pivots, Giovanni Pini is a hot name on the market after Cantù put him out of the squad.

He too is compared to the Stings, but the suggestive hypothesis of a return to Fortitudo should not be ruled out. Returning to the APU, also pay attention to the possibility of grafting an American already approved in a Serie A club or with a Community passport.

This would almost certainly lead to the sacrifice of one of the two current USA.

GAS AI BOX

Gaspardo’s forty minutes on the bench against Ferrara aroused some perplexity among the fans, some hypothesized that the rest shift was due to disappointing performances in the last period. In reality, Vidulis’ winger is suffering from a heel due to a contusion sustained in the home match against Forlì.

The pain persists, it seems to be plantar fasciitis, so much so that yesterday “Gas” had to resort to an infiltration and that his presence next Thursday in Desio against Cantù is far from certain.