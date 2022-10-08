True, because of the Kager Triangle the three thousand of Carnera, many who arrived especially for that, did not enjoy Briscoe’s debut within the friendly walls, but they celebrated for an Old Wild West that beat the stubborn San Severe with a solid match, perfectible, but solid.

But let’s start with geometry. The Kager Triangle is not a bad word, it is an area under the Achilles tendon that has become inflamed and complicates the life of the most anticipated American in the APU a bit.

Nobody wants to risk it, the goals are others and further on, Boniciolli’s team can get away with it anyway.

As he did, passing over also a start to the game to forget about another much awaited yesterday: Raphael Gaspardo. Two fouls, a lost ball in 3 ‘: Air Coseano has a keen desire to make a great impression and the risk is to overdo it.

The troops of San Severo want to make a great impression. Same look of two weeks ago in the Super Cup: Bogliardi bravo, Fabi as well, Americans fit for the game of mister Pilot. Strong defense, desire to amaze.

First quarter 18-17. There is no Briscoe, but at Carnera it takes little to peel Sherrill’s hands. Triples, personality, assists. Candidate number two to become the idol of the palace.

Because this Kashun, found in A2 Turkey, flies in defense, forms a group, runs, scores. Repeat, 4 triples in the middle of the quarter: alone he brings forward the of him. Even by 10 points.

He also puts Gaspardo in rhythm, who scores from three and from now on he plays as he knows. He makes up for two, even for the one stopped by the triangle. But that’s not enough to discourage San Severo: 11-0 partial, half-game 39-38.

Udine still lacks at least two magic words: chemistry and continuity. And the opponents still make good and bad weather from below.

Yes, in perspective this is a not just alarm bell. The handful of fans who have syruped 780 km dreams of the away match to remember. A return with another 700 and whistles kilometers to party.

Because the Apulians are now more of a team than Udine and they play, Sherrill’s taximeter travels beyond the fan (in the end they will be 25 with the last quarter practically dry), while Pellegrino, Mian and Antonutti are completely out of the game. Too many.

No, he doesn’t give up San Severo. Sabatino, Bogliardi score from the outside, Gaspardo here has the intelligence to obtain fundamental freedoms, Nobile defends, Esposito shoots two vital triples. And with Mussini, someone who always does it with little things in the end, the advantage rises to 10 points (61-51) at the end of the third quarter.

Over? No, because Sherrill loses the thread, even for a couple of crazy referees ‘whistles, Mian continues his fight with the basket, and the Apulians get back in the wake 4’ from the end: 65-62.

But Esposito, gentlemen, has attributes to spare and with the third triple of his solid game, he puts his team back on track. And it is nice that the other triple that practically closes the accounts comes from one who has been fanned throughout the game in defense: Vittorio Nobile.

It ends 75-69 because the last assault of the excellent Fabi is late.

Udine wins and has ample room for improvement, especially under the basket.