The Old Wild West wins after the blowout against Pistoia, wins in Cesena against Ravenna, a handful of willing youngsters, but still doesn’t convince, because after a sparkling start he falls back into the usual routine of discontinuity and sinks risking losing with the last in the standings. The team isn’t there, at least not at the level they should compete at. It is there for all to see.

Coach Boniciolli shakes up the quintet for what must be the revised and corrected APU after the blowout with Pistoia. Sherrill, Briscoe, baby Fantoma, Esposito new look and Cusin from the start. Isaiah is inspired, he scores and launches the counterattack for the baby’s dunk and the game is already as good as it is addressed. No wonder: Ravenna can’t handle the impact of an injured team, which can have problems with two or three rivals in Serie A2, but it shouldn’t have any with such opponents. There’s one thing Udine does at the start, even if it goes too far with alley-oops, no-look passes, etc.: it runs. Not even the area where the Romagnans take refuge immediately stops the APU of which it immediately becomes clear that they are the object of mentality analysis, tactical variations (fewer three-pointers). Example: for weeks the coach bandaged his head on the senior to keep out (it is still the turn of the injured Nobile), while in training the young Fantoma showed that he deserved space. Yesterday he had it and replied like a veteran: bravo. In terms of physique, technique and mentality, the wing owned by Trieste will lead the way.

End of the first quarter 23-9 for the boys of the West. Always for what was written only for sufficient commitment for Gaspardo and Mian, two special observers. Note the bench for Pellegrino, Mussini and Antonutti because the post-scoppola mantra is to shorten the rotations. In other words, Udine’s problems could be solved by subtraction. Sometimes it happens in basketball, not much, but it happens.

Then, for heaven’s sake, another crash test with a real team will be needed to understand the real competitiveness of the longs package, when it will have real bigs in front of it (in addition to Pistoia, Cantù and Cremona have some in the other group), and the ability of the team of Boniciolli to govern the rhythms, given the bizarre summer solution in the role of play. But since this strange Serie A2 is divided into two sections, waiting for more probative tests for now we have to settle for an extra-luxury Fantoma, the gypsies of Briscoe and Sherrill or the good attitude at the start of Boniciolli’s team. Here, application. If for 15′ Udine is precise and orderly, as often happens, perhaps looking at the reassuring scoreboard, perhaps due to the absence of a real metronome, the team becomes a mess in attack and not very aggressive in defence. Result: with Pellegrino on the field only 3′ from the end of the quarter, but immediately author of a great block, the Apu goes to the break “only” ahead 47-36. Let’s be honest: taking 27 points in a quarter from a small team like Ravenna is criminal and it is this, if this team really wants to fight to change category, that continues to worry us. These continuous “ups and downs” that still give an idea of ​​fragility. With captain Antonutti and Mussini still out of the rotations, the game restarts.

And Ravenna comes forward, because Apu stutters: 47-54 before the middle of the third quarter and then 63-56 with two minutes to go. Possible? Yes. Ravenna puts its heart into it, just enough to confuse the APU in which Sherrill and Briscoe are saved, who won’t be the best matched American couple in the league, but they know how to score and defend when needed. It starts again for the last quarter from 66-58, the handful of generous fans in Sector D sing their hearts out. Udine responds with confusion, no longer scores, except with the two Americans, and brings home a bad match, but a bad one, only due to the technical paucity of the generous rivals who arrived incredibly even with less than one two minutes from the end when Gaspardo and Sherrill, fortunately, show the best thing of the evening: alley-oop and smash by AirCoseano that literally flies. A flash just to show Apu fans what could be and still isn’t.

It ends 82-76 also for the good offices of Sherrill (20 points for him, 26 for Briscoe), who kills the game with a triple. The two quarter-finals of Udine in Cesena explained well why the Sunday before Boniciolli’s band had taken twenty at Carnera with Pistoia. Result aside, the Apu, not even with Mussini and Antonutti on the bench, still convinces. Will it be for next time? The derby is in ten days. Warning: playing like this will cause pain in Cividale.