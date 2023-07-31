Olimpia Concludes American Tour with Victory over CD Águila in El Salvador

Olimpia Concludes American Tour with Victory against CD Águila

July 30, 2023: Olimpia wrapped up their American tour in style with a 1-0 victory over CD Águila of El Salvador in a match held in Manassas, Virginia, United States. The Honduran team showcased their prowess ahead of their upcoming clash against Independiente de Panamá for the 2023 Central American Cup.

The Águila sought redemption after suffering two losses in their previous encounters with Olimpia. However, the Honduran team emerged victorious with scores of 1-0 and 3-1 in their fifth and sixth matches, respectively.

The city of Manassas bid farewell to the lion, which will now defend its shield and the Honduran flag in the inaugural edition of the new Concacaf championship.

The first half of the game ended without any goals, but in the second half, Kevin López secured the win for the Merengues, scoring the solitary goal. Jorge Benguché played a crucial role in setting up the goal, eluding two defenders before passing to López, who calmly found the back of the net.

Pedro Troglio, the Olimpia coach, made sure to include López in the starting lineup, which also featured Edrick Menjívar; Jamir Maldonado, Juan Pablo Montes, Julian Martinez, Gabriel Araújo, German Mejia, Yan Maciel, Solani Solano; Jose Mario Pinto, and Yustin Grove.

With three wins, three draws, and one loss from their US tour, Olimpia now prepares to face CAI of Panama on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 pm at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

Results from the American tour:

– Olympia 1-1 Municipal

– Olympia 0-0 Communications

– Olympia 0-1 Municipal

– Olympia 1-1 Motagua

– Olympia 3-1 Eagle

– Olympia 1-0 Eagle

Olimpia’s performance in the United States has undoubtedly boosted their confidence ahead of their upcoming matches.

