Home Sports Olimpia, Messina ready to resign: “If Milan doesn’t turn around, I’ll step aside”
Sports

Olimpia, Messina ready to resign: “If Milan doesn’t turn around, I’ll step aside”

by admin
Olimpia, Messina ready to resign: “If Milan doesn’t turn around, I’ll step aside”

The Olimpia coach after the knockout with Efes, the fifth in a row in the Euroleague: “It was a shameful and heartless performance”

“I’m primarily responsible for setting up a group that can’t click. The only thing I’m thinking of doing now is trying to fix it. In Italy, where the situation is different, and in Europe in the second part. If not I succeed, I will go to the owners, to Mr. Armani and to Mr. Dell’Orco, to say that it is necessary to find another guide for this project”. Ettore Messina announces in the press room that he is ready to step aside if EA7 Milano, in their fifth consecutive defeat in the Euroleague, fail to turn quickly: “A shameful and heartless performance – Messina’s comment after the heavy knockout against Efes – in front of our fans and our property.”

November 22, 2022 (change November 22, 2022 | 22:47)

© breaking latest news

See also  Only the Alto Canavese on the field A postponement for the Volpianese

You may also like

Manchester United for sale: the press release

Galimberti is a Castellano certainty, velvety foot

Paullese aggravates the crisis of Vistarino beaten 0-3...

Football, United announces the consensual termination with Cristiano...

Cristiano Ronaldo on the market: here’s where he...

Vigevano tries, but Cavese holds up: it ends...

A screaming Quincitava Poker at the Charvensod «A...

Rugby, Benetton awaits Edinburgh. Smith: «We are counting...

Cutting the tax wedge: aid to the lowest...

Cristiano Ronaldo, farewell to the official United: “Consensual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy