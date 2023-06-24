Olimpia Milano becomes Italian champion for the thirtieth time in its history

From next season on the tank tops ofOlympia Milan there will be an extra star. The team coached by Hector Messina she graduated champion of Italy for the thirtieth time in its history on Friday evening at the Assago forum. And so the boss Giorgio Armani celebrates the fifth Scudetto of his era. After an interminable year, reached up to we are 7 of the finals, Milan managed to snatch the title from The power of Bologna.

In a match never questioned, but difficult for both in the offensive phase, Datom’s Teeth he was the man of the turning point: with his own 16 pointsof which 10 in the first quarter alone, dragged Olimpia towards victory receiving the award at the end of the match as MVP of the Finals. There was no shortage of unfortunate episodes for the former blue captain, who was forced to return to the pits first for a cut on his eyebrow and then for a dislocation to a finger in what, evidently, had to be his night anyway.

Milan, despite one of its worst offensive performances of the season (only one point more than in the disastrous game 6), managed to impose itself on Bologna right away thanks to its defensive physical strengthimproved over time with the European path, and certainly also al field factor. The red and white players have “drowned” those of the Segafredo in the two odd quarters, closing the first half a +12 and allowing Virtus to score sol 5 points in the third quarter. In the last period they then put the seal by closing the match with a +14, thanks to the two fundamental triples of Billy Baron and to that of Datome.

Bologna has to surrender for the second consecutive year, also betrayed by the bad offensive performance of its big names: Marco Belinellicaught in the grip of the Milan defense, closes with 0 points and 0 out of 7 from the field, while Milos Teodosic, who had to redeem himself after remaining in the shadows in the last two games, scores 10 points but with 33% from the arc. Bad too Daniel Hackett with 7 e Shengelia’s shop with 13 points but 6 turnovers. Olimpia celebrated the encore in front of a Forum mad with joy who, one minute from the end of the match, already certain of victory, let themselves go to afield invasion. Then it was the captain’s turn Nicolò Melli raise the trophy to the sky with the patron Giorgio Armani.