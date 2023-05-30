Olimpia Milano, Datome’s best game of the season in game 2 against Sassari (19 points)

Salt’EA7 Emporio Armani Milan also in game 2 it managed to defend the home factor thus going up 2-0 in the playoff semi-final series against Bank of Sardinia Sassarithe credit is also largely of Datom’s Teethauthor for the occasion of the best personal test of the season.

The winger from Montebelluna, struggling for a long time this year with physical problems, responded present when it was most useful, packing in the second confrontation with Dinamo a performance from 19 points and 19 evaluation in 22 minutes of usevalues ​​that he had never achieved so far, in 2022/23.

The last time, in fact, that the former Scafati and Virtus Roma (5.7 points and 1.6 rebounds with 46.4% from three points this year) had recorded equal or higher figures was last year in Game 6 of the playoff finals against Virtus Segafredo Bologna, an occasion in which, by finishing with 23 points and 20 evaluation, he had contributed significantly to closing the series in favor of Olimpia thus allowing them to lift the 29th championship in its history.

The performance achieved in Game 2 against Sassari, the result of an excellent 4/8 from three points, a perfect 3/3 from the line and an immaculate 2/2 from two pointsclearly did not lead to a similar epilogue but it still allowed the reigning Italian champions to put themselves in the ideal position to snatch the pass for the final act of the championship in race 3 in Sardinia.

From a personal point of view however, the exploit provided to the Forum yesterday evening confirmed him as the best shooter all-time for percentage of free throws in the playoffs (92.2%), after the 10 points and 13 evaluation in game 1 three days ago, he is finding more and more conditions and ways to be effective by concretely supporting the ambitions of his team and teammates, the latter fully in race now to repeat the 3-0 inflicted a year ago in the semifinal in Sassari.